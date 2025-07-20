Jaguars Put Linebacker on Active/PUP List
A new era of Jacksonville Jaguars Football is underway as the rookies reported to the Miller Electric Center on Saturday, and the veterans are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday. However, Head Coach Liam Coen and his staff will be opening camp without a piece of the puzzle that General Manager James Gladstone acquired just recently.
The team announced Saturday that they have placed linebacker Dennis Gardeck on the active/physically unable to perform list due to continued rehabbing of a knee injury suffered in October of 2024. The former Arizona Cardinal can be cleared for a return to the 90-Man Roster anytime during the preseason. However, passing a physical is the prerequisite.
The seven-year veteran tore the ACL in his right knee on a punt in a Week 7 contest against the Chargers last season in the third quarter of his Cardinals' 17-15 home victory over the AFC's Los Angeles franchise. That was the second instance in which Gardeck injured that very knee, as was the case in 2020.
Gladstone acquired Gardeck's services by signing him to a deal on June 4th of this season. While Dennis is currently listed as out on the current depth chart, he appears to be second, still, to Ventrell Miller as a strongside linebacker. His signing also brings excitement due to his fine body of work on special teams.
His resumé highlights include 156 tackles with 117 solo, 23 tackles for loss, a robust 17 sacks, two interceptions, seven pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and four recoveries. Last season was shaping up to be one of Gardeck's finest on his way to career highs with 20 tackles and six for loss, three sacks, one interception, two pass defenses, and a forced fumble.
On an edition of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast last month, Jaguars on SI Beat Reporter John Shipley sang the linebacker's praises.
"Dennis Gardeck. Maybe you can consider him a linebacker as a Sam linebacker, but his primary job will be, to me, as a pass rush specialist on third downs. Kind of gives them that change of pace pass rusher," said Shipley.
"You know, we've been saying they need a pass rusher with a fastball who can just come flying off the edge like a banshee. Just considering who they have in Travon Walker, who they have in Josh Hines-Allen, somebody with different skill sets, is always good. We'll see where he practices when he's healthy. He's coming off an ACL injury last year, but somebody whose game I'm a big fan of."
The timetable is not exactly known for a Dennis Gardeck debut in Duval, but the wait will be worth it to have "The Barbarian" at the gate.
