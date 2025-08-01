BREAKING: Jaguars Makes Training Camp Roster Moves
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some moves to the 90-man roster Friday, signing offensive tackle Ricky Lee and waiving wide receiver Louis Rees-Zammit as the corresponding move.
Lee joins the team after a stint with the United Football League's Arlington Renegades, and previously played for three different teams in 2024: Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants. Lee was a backup as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Carolina Panthers, who the Jaguars will play in their home opener next month.
Rees-Zammit was waived by Jacksonville after announcing his quick retirement from the NFL to finish his rugby career overseas. The Peneth, Wales native spent the last year with the Jaguars as a part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) Program, orginially signing with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason.
Rees-Zammit had missed time in training camp due to injury, but it is unclear what led to his decision to leave the NFL.
"I've decided to leave the NFL and return to rugby," Rees-Zammit posted on social media. "It's been a great experience, but it's time to come home. I've decided that this is the best time to make this decision to give myself time to get everything in place for next season."
Rees-Zammit originally put a plan in place to play in the NFL for two years and, if unsuccessful, would return to rugby afterwards. However, that plan has changed as he looks to restart his career back home.
There was a possibility that Rees-Zammit would have made the 53-man roster this fall because he participated in the IPP, but Jacksonville declined the request, and his chances of making the final 53 had become much slimmer in recent days due to the time he has missed at camp.
Rees-Zammit returns to Wales looking to return as a key player for a team in the United Football Championship season this fall.
Lee adds another element of competition on the edges for the Jaguars offensive line. His experience with the Panthers could help the Jaguars with their preparations for Week 1, though whether Lee makes the roster is unclear at this time. With injuries up front, the signing of Lee was necessary to add depth and give Jacksonville stability as players begin to ramp up their recovery.
