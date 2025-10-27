Three Best Free Agents for Jacksonville Jaguars Through Week 9
The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves with a winning record seven games into their regular season, but are in the dumps with a two-game losing streak that is forcing head coach Liam Coen to reevaluate his offense with potential changes on the way on either side of the ball.
What hasn't disappointed Coen this season are the free agent additions he and general manager James Galdstone made during the offseason, some coming during the legal tampering period in the spring and others coming after the NFL Draft. Here are the three best free agent signings the Jaguars made in their first seven games this season.
Robert Hainsey, center
Signing a three-year, $21 million deal this offseason, Hainsey has become a key figure in the trenches for the Jaguars' offense. It is important to have players in this offense with familiarity with the system, and Hainsey spent last season with Coen as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and understands the blocking schemes, protection calls, and what is asked of him up front.
While he has had inconsistencies in recent weeks, Hainsey is a quality starter for the Jaguars' offensive line. He is proving to be worth the decently-sized deal he received in March and has been an integral leader of the young offense.
Dennis Gardeck, linebacker
A popular player on special teams and the pass rush rotation in Arizona, Gardeck was signed in June as someone who could fill in those roles for the Jaguars and has done so sufficiently. Gardeck has been a sound player as an off-ball linebacker and rotational stand-up edge rusher while providing a significant impact on special teams.
Gardeck is the type of player everyone would want on their team. He may not be an elite player by any stretch, but he impacts the game in key phases for the Jaguars.
Eric Murray, safety
The Jaguars needed play-making ability in the secondary in the offseason and were able to secure a quality veteran starter in Murray, who signed with Jacksonville on a three-year, $19.5 million contract. Murray has made quality plays on the ball this season and is a nice single-high defender every week to give the Jaguars a reliable playmaker on the backend.
While the production is not high-end stuff and the Pro Football Focus grade may hinder the minds on Murray, he has been what Jacksonville and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile have hoped for, making him one of the team's best free agent signees.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest updates and analysis on the Jaguars key free agent signees during the season.
Please let us know your thoughts on the best free agent acquisitions from this offseason when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.