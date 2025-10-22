How a Key Jaguars Unit Took Another Step Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the first four weeks of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line was rolling.
Through four games, the Jaguars allowed just three sacks and had one of the best pressure rates in the NFL. But over the last three weeks, the offensive line's production has taken a step backward as the Jaguars' ground game has deteriorated.
In the same span, the Jaguars have allowed a stunning 17 sacks, including back-to-back weeks of seven sacks allowed-- with each game now marking Trevor Lawrence's career-high in sacks.
As a result, the Jaguars' offensive line has taken a big step back in some key rankings from Pro Football Focus.
O-Line Steps Back
In PFF's latest offensive line rankings, the Jaguars have fallen six spots -- all rthe way down to No. 21.
"Jacksonville’s protection unit endured the toughest game of the week. The unit gave up 18 pressures — five being sacks — on 45 passing attempts against the Rams' elite pass-rush unit, finishing with a 73.4 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating (second to last)," Pro Football Focus said.
Right guard Patrick Mekari had a rough game in the team’s loss to the Rams in London. The former Ravens player was called for three penalties and gave up a team-high 10 pressures. He finished with a 17.0% pressure rate allowed — the second-worst mark among guards this week.
“I think it's just technique. It's getting on the same level, playing together. I mean, it's first of all unacceptable and it's something that we need to address and improve upon. So as a group it's up to us in our room to make sure that we are doing everything we can to prevent those things from happening," Jaguars center Robert Hainsey said this week.
"We know we're going to get games, we know they're going to line up in their giant fronts and their heavy and give us twists and games, especially on third down. So, when you're in that situation a lot, they get the opportunity to tee off.
"So, making the run game go early on from an offensive line perspective, doing everything we can executing there so we can stay out of those third and longs, those obvious pass situations where, you know that stuff's coming because it's not the easiest thing to pass off, but being extremely prepared for when they do come up because at some point in the game it's going to happen.”
