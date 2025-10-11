Liam Coen Embraces Yet Another New Challenge for the Jaguars
As a first-time head coach in the NFL, Liam Coen is going to hit new milestones all the time in his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In just the first five weeks of the 2025 season, he's already accomplished the following achievements:
- First win
- First home win
- First primetime win
- First upset win
He's also done things that aren't just boilerplate developments throughout a young coaching career, such as leading the Jaguars to their best start to a campaign in decades. Leading an NFL team is a dream job for many, but it's not all sunshine and rainbows. The expectations of a head coach also go far beyond just calling plays, managing the clock, and throwing challenge flags.
How Liam Coen dealt with his first major trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't been strangers to making big roster moves in the James Gladstone era. Much of their success this year can be attributed to the new additions he's made already in his young tenure. Acquisitions such as Travis Hunter Jr., Bhayshul Tuten, Jourdan Lewis, and Eric Murray have all made major contributions this season.
Gladstone has already made a few trades in his time at the wheel, too. He swung a critical draft trade to move up to take Hunter Jr. at two. He's already sent out Luke Fortner and Tank Bigsby. His latest move saw him swap Tyson Campbell and a seventh-round pick for Greg Newsome II and a sixth-round selection.
While Head Coach Liam Coen has had to part ways with players before, this was the first time he had to address the departure of a key rotational piece, one who started, and Coen had spent significant time with, mentored, and found success with. Jacksonville media asked the coach how he handled the trade with his team:
"I addressed it with a lot of the guys individually, and then I did talk to the team quickly after practice... Tyson, unbelievable human. I have a lot of respect for Tyson Campbell, and everybody else does in this building. So that wasn't one of the cultural undertones, and so it's hard. It's hard to lose a guy that everybody likes, so it's something you have to be aware of as a coach, I think, and have some conversations with the guys so that they fully understand some of the reasoning, but also, 'Hey, we’ve got a job to go do, we have a game to go win and we're trying to do what we think is best for the team and for the organization and we have a huge opportunity this weekend.'”
