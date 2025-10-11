Liam Coen Embraces Yet Another New Challenge for the Jaguars

“Cleveland you’re sitting there mad, like we gotta find a way, we gotta find a way. I get here and it’s like, ‘wow, we just won’”



— #Jaguars CB Greg Newsome II on leaving 1-4 Browns for 4-1 Jags.



Newsome also said he didn’t expect to be traded. Was playing 2K when it happened. pic.twitter.com/n1TaNH7L8p