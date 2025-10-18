Jaguars' Shad Khan Reacts to Liam Coen's Progress
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan at last hit the reset button this offseason, firing head coach Doug Pederson after the season and eventually moving on from general manager Trent Baalke.
Khan followed up these moves with three of the boldest hires in franchise history: head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli.
So far, Khan's faith has been repaid with a 4-2 record through six games (tied for best six-game start of Khan's tenure as owner) and signature wins over the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Khan spoke to talkSPORT this week before the Jaguars take on the Los Angeles Rams in London about his hires and the progress the Jaguars have made under Coen to this point
Khan Speaks Out
Asked what Khan has liked about the revamped Jaguars so far, the Jaguars' owner didn't mince words.
"Obviously the record kind of speaks for itself. But I feel great. I feel great on really the progress we've had and really, how aligned we are, not only as a football team, but really as a leadership and where we're headed," Khan said.
To this point, the Jaguars' new regime has hit all the right buttons. Coen has taught the Jaguars how to win the close games they so often lost last season, while Gladstone and Boselli were key to the Jaguars hitting on several important free agents and draft picks over the course of the offseason to fill out the roster.
"Well, I think it's not how you go about it. It's the result," Khan said. "And I think to me, the result is what we were looking for. We wanted to have really the best possible leadership team, and I knew that we needed to have really a third person position, the executive VP. And so, really it was about getting three of the best people who would all be on the same page. And it's not just from day one, but as the journey continues, we know the destination, but as you go through the journey, that there's the push pull, but overall, it's aligned."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Khan's comments on Liam Coen.
Please let us know your thoughts on Khan's comments on Liam Coen when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.