Shane Waldron Knows Jaguars' Liam Coen Is Ready
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a number of coaches on Liam Coen's coach who have long ties to the head coach. Amongst those with some of the oldest of those connections is passing game coordinator Shane Waldron.
A coach who has spent time on staffs with Coen at both the professional and college level before, Waldron knows exactly what Coen brings to the table and why he is ready for his new role as a head coach.
"I think you know from my past, being around him and seeing his expertise, not just in the passing game, but on the offensive side of the ball all 11, whether it's coaching up a center or a guard or a tight end," Waldron said at the end of OTAs earlier this offseason.
"You know, he really has a great understanding of the offense in its entirety. And then now it's been really, really impressive to watch him in the head coaching role, where you see him really, you know, have that confidence, that command in front of the room, not only of the offensive side of the ball, but when he's talking to special teams, talking defense, and talking about, you know how we can be a complimentary team and play together with great communication and that toughness."
Coen and Waldron each come from the Sean McVay tree, spending time together with the Los Angeles Rams as McVay built one of the NFL's best coaching juggernauts. As a result, each was able to see first-hand what one of the NFL's besst head coaches of this generation does on a day-to-day basis.
Thanks to this knowledge, Waldron knows what to look for in a leader of a franchise. And he knows Coen has it.
Whether Coen will be the answer for the Jaguars will go far beyond his scheme and play-calling. It will ultimately come down to how the locker room responds to his leadership and plays for him week in and week out.
In that regard, Waldron says it is so far, so good.
"He's brought it every single day, and he's got a great positive energy that I feel like the players have felt and gravitated towards," he said.
