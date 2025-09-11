Jaguars Locker Room Reacts to Tank Bigsby Trade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the wake of the Jacksonville Jaguars' trade of Tank Bigsby, the Jaguars' locker room reflected on the big move and what they make of the reshuffling of the running back room.
So, what did the locker room have to say? We examine a few reactions below.
Josh Hines-Allen
"I love Tank, man. He is a heck of a teammate. He will be missed. But he is a guy who I constantly talk to a lot on a daily basis, we had a call right after I got the news, got on the phone, and you know, we try to keep it positive," Hines-Allen said.
"He is going to a situation where, you know, he is going to be able to play and play on a platform where the Eagles are about to be on national television every week. And that is going to be a big showcase for him."
Travis Etienne
"I don't know if anything stuns you no more, you know, just kind of expect the unexpected at this point, kind of roll with it," Etienne said from the locker room on Wednesday.
"Just the nature of the NFL, just the business for real. Easily could have been any one of us, we have to just keep going ... wish the best for him. Know he's on a great team, a great O-line. He's in a great situation. So just thankful for him and knowing that he's happy in his situation.
LeQuint Allen Jr.
"Yeah, definitely a business. You know, wishing the best. You know, that's my guy. I know he's going to do great over there. And you know, like you said, it's a business, so I didn't really expect that," Allen said on Wednesday.
Trevor Lawrence
“Yeah, things like that that's the hardest part of this business, this sport. Seeing guys get moved, and I’m going to miss Tank. Obviously, I've been with him for a few years, he's done a nice job. He has given a lot to this organization and I’m thankful for what he has done," Trevor Lawrence said on Wednesday. "So yeah, that's a friend of mine but you look at the guys that we have and what they've done and they've definitely earned the opportunity. Not to say that that Tank didn't either, but they earned the opportunity.
"They've been playing really well. Travis [RB Travis Etienne Jr.] obviously did a really great job. Sunday, I was proud of the way he played. It was awesome to see. Then the young guys have earned opportunities. It's hard. When you have four [running backs] like that, it is just hard to get everyone touches and to make it make sense, so I understand kind of what we're doing with the young guys. And those guys are ready and they've prepared and it's a good room and obviously, we're going to miss Tank. It's a guy I'll keep in touch with but wish him nothing but the best.”
