Jaguars' Linebackers Coach Sounds Off on Jalen McLeod
For Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Jalen McLeod, the sky certainly appears to be the limit.
A Day 3 linebacker is not usually the type of player that can be described like that, but McLeod also does not appear to be the usual linebacker.
The former Auburn Tigers product played all over the SEC defense, performing as an off-ball linebacker, an edge rusher, a blitzer, and a coverman all rolled in one.
His unique skill set is what seemingly jumped out to the Jaguars and their staff during the scouting process, leading to the franchise selecting him on Day 3 in hopes of becoming their moldable clay of a defender.
"We were looking for his versatility. He brings a unique skill set where, you know, for lack of better word, he's a hybrid type guy on a given down. The offense has to identify what position he is, you know, because we can get into certain so many different looks with somebody like that that's on the field," Jaguars linebackers coach Tem Lukabu said at the end of OTAs earlier this offseason.
"You know, should we say he's down? Is he a linebacker? Is he dropping? Is he blitzing? That kind of weapon is pretty cool to have. You know, he's still in the middle of learning at all, but I think once he clicks, it'll be pretty good."
Are there many linebackers like McLeod at the college level? For Lukabu, the answer is clear.
"No, no," he said.
"And like you said, he did it at a high level. So that's what we're excited to get our hands on him."
McLeod spent the offseason program at strong side linebacker for the Jaguars' defense and should be expected to eventually play a key role in the defense.
What that role will be, though, is a mystery -- and for a good reason. The strength of his game is his versatility, and the mystery will work in Jacksonville's favor.
McLeod started for Auburn's defense for the last two seasons after transferring from Appalachian State. He recorded 57 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2024, a year after recording 50 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
