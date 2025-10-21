Good and Not So Good From Jaguars' Showing vs. Rams
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering their Week 8 bye fresh off the worst performance of the Liam Coen era, a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
So, what were the highs and the lows of the Jaguars' afternoon? We break it down below.
The Good
Hunter's Offensive Impact
Travis Hunter had his biggest day on offense yet, recording eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. According to NextGenStats, "three of his receptions — totaling 71 yards and the touchdown — came on passes traveling 10 or more air yards. Through the first four weeks of the season, Hunter had just one downfield reception for 28 yards; over the last three weeks, he has four such receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. He also played a career-high 86.5% of offensive snaps."
If Hunter can continue to develop as a do-it-all receiver and not the infrequently targeted role player he was being utilized as previously, he can unlock an important part of the Jaguars' offense during the second half of the season.
Ezra Cleveland
It was another rough day at the office for the Jaguars' offensive line, with the unit allowing 27 pressures according to Pro Football Focus. Only two of those pressures were allowed by left guard Ezra Cleveland, who looks healthy after an ankle injury earlier in the season. Despite over 40 pass attempts, Cleveland played well.
Josh Hines-Allen
Josh Hines-Allen had another good week in Week 7, recording five pressures and three quarterback hits according to NextGenStats. This is all while Hines-Allen was the clear focus of the Rams' blocking scheme. Hines-Allen had a sack erased due to a holding penalty in the secondary as well.
The Not So Good
The Sack Differential
The Jaguars have allowed 14 sacks in the last two weeks and have recorded just one as a defense in the same span. Going -7 in sack differential like they did against the Rams simply is not a winning formula considering the floor and ceiling issues it creates for both the offense and defense.
The Drops
According to PFF, the Jaguars dropped five passes on Sunday. The Jaguars lead the NFL with 21 drops and are the only team to hit 20+ drops through the first seven weeks. Of all receivers in Week 7, only two were credited with two drops ... Parker Washington and Brian Thomas. When that happens twice on one team, it is an issue.
Hunter's Defensive Snaps
Hunter shined on defense despite playing only 14 snaps. He was utilized far more on offense, but he was the only cornerback who slowed down Davante Adams when he did play. Seeing him do it on limited snaps makes one wonder why he wasn't on Adams far more often, especially in the red-zone.
