Jaguar Report

Good and Not So Good From Jaguars' Showing vs. Rams

What were the highs and the lows of the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams?

John Shipley

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the second half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the second half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images / Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering their Week 8 bye fresh off the worst performance of the Liam Coen era, a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

So, what were the highs and the lows of the Jaguars' afternoon? We break it down below.

The Good

Hunter's Offensive Impact

nflo
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter had his biggest day on offense yet, recording eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. According to NextGenStats, "three of his receptions — totaling 71 yards and the touchdown — came on passes traveling 10 or more air yards. Through the first four weeks of the season, Hunter had just one downfield reception for 28 yards; over the last three weeks, he has four such receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. He also played a career-high 86.5% of offensive snaps."

If Hunter can continue to develop as a do-it-all receiver and not the infrequently targeted role player he was being utilized as previously, he can unlock an important part of the Jaguars' offense during the second half of the season.

Ezra Cleveland

nf
Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It was another rough day at the office for the Jaguars' offensive line, with the unit allowing 27 pressures according to Pro Football Focus. Only two of those pressures were allowed by left guard Ezra Cleveland, who looks healthy after an ankle injury earlier in the season. Despite over 40 pass attempts, Cleveland played well.

Josh Hines-Allen

nf
Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) runs on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Josh Hines-Allen had another good week in Week 7, recording five pressures and three quarterback hits according to NextGenStats. This is all while Hines-Allen was the clear focus of the Rams' blocking scheme. Hines-Allen had a sack erased due to a holding penalty in the secondary as well.

The Not So Good

The Sack Differential

nfl
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence a during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have allowed 14 sacks in the last two weeks and have recorded just one as a defense in the same span. Going -7 in sack differential like they did against the Rams simply is not a winning formula considering the floor and ceiling issues it creates for both the offense and defense.

The Drops

nf
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to PFF, the Jaguars dropped five passes on Sunday. The Jaguars lead the NFL with 21 drops and are the only team to hit 20+ drops through the first seven weeks. Of all receivers in Week 7, only two were credited with two drops ... Parker Washington and Brian Thomas. When that happens twice on one team, it is an issue.

Hunter's Defensive Snaps

nf
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the second half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images / Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images

Hunter shined on defense despite playing only 14 snaps. He was utilized far more on offense, but he was the only cornerback who slowed down Davante Adams when he did play. Seeing him do it on limited snaps makes one wonder why he wasn't on Adams far more often, especially in the red-zone.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the good and the not so good.

Please let us know your thoughts on the good and the not so good when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.