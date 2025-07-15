Can Jaguars Match Texans When it Comes to Skill Trios?
With NFL teams embarking on training camp next week, the off-season is coming to an end. With that conclusion to a long winter/spring's nap, so will preseason predictions and lists. But there are still some things to look at concerning division rivals and where the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up within the AFC South.
The biggest bull in the fight for Liam Coen in his initial season as a Head Coach at the highest level is the Houston Texans, and when it comes to skill position players, DeMeco Ryans' charges ranked 14th overall in ESPN's Bill Barnwell's Ranking of NFL WR, TE, RB groups for 2025. That was the top ranking in the division, as opposed to the Jaguars, who ranked third in that grouping, and 18th overall, just four-spots behind.
Before injuries and misfortune befell the Khan franchise last season, the two seasons before were a battle with the Jags taking the division in 2022, and Houston doing so in '23 and '24. Should Jacksonville get back in the picture, there's a talented troupe to face in H-Town, according to Barnwell
"Both Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs were sidelined by season-ending injuries, and while Diggs left in free agency, Dell isn't expected to return from his multiligament knee tear this season. Down the lineup, former second-round pick John Metchie finally got a chance to play regularly and struggled, averaging 28 receiving yards per game while playing two-thirds of the offensive snaps in the second half and postseason."
Enter a bevy of new wideouts around superstar Nico Collins, who was every bit as good in 2024 as he was in 2023 when healthy enough to play," wrote Barnwell. "Trade acquisition Christian Kirk averaged 2.0 yards per route run as a big-money free agent in Jacksonville, but he missed 14 games over the past two seasons with injuries. Second-round pick Jayden Higgins had a promising 2024 season at Iowa State, but he is seen as more of a project than a wideout expected to make an immediate impact."
"Third-rounder Jaylin Noel, Higgins' college teammate, will likely compete with Kirk in the slot for snaps. I would expect the Texans to find some starting-caliber snaps across from Collins within this trio, but it's also only realistic to say the vision of three elite wideouts they had this time last year isn't in the cards with this new bunch."
Rushing the football, the Jaguars will be tasked with trying to stop Joe Mixon, but he runs behind a porous offensive line.
"Running back Joe Mixon's numbers weren't great last season, but the running game the Texans fielded early in the year while he was hurt made him look like Saquon Barkley. Mixon suffered behind the dismal offensive line play in Houston."
"I'm not sure I've ever seen a back pull a rabbit out of his hat more often in beating unblocked or marginally blocked rushers in the backfield on third-and-short before picking up first downs. He should benefit from a better offensive scheme, and it's tough to imagine the line play being worse."
With Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, and Dyami Brown fairly even with the Texans' pass catchers, Duval's disadvantage could be in the running game. If Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, and the rookies rebound, the Texans could be taken down.
