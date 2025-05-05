Jaguars Updated Cap Space After 2025 NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft now directly in the rearview mirror, the Jacksonville Jaguars can start to look forward to the regular season.
After a busy offseason filled with hirings, firings, free agent pickups, and a major trade up to No. 2 to select Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, the dust has finally settled in Jacksonville.
So, where does this all leave the Jaguars in terms of their post-draft cap space?
According to OverTheCap, the Jaguars have $27,121,744 in cap space on their active roster.
This does not include the Jaguars' nine draft picks or 22 undrafted free agent signings, so this number will change over the next month. This does, however, include the Jaguars' signing of Emmanuel Ogbah.
The Jaguars have signed 11 free agents this offseason, but no deal is a major front-loaded contract. The five biggest cap hits for the Jaguars this year are Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Foyesade Oluokun, and Walker Little.
In terms of new free agents, Dyami Brown has the seventh-highest cap hit and Patrick Mekari comes in at No. 11.
The Jaguars will now look forward to minicamps and OTAs ahead of the regular season after concluding the first draft and offseason of the new regime.
"Yeah, kind of about what I thought in a lot of ways. I was fortunate enough in L.A. You're in and out. You do get the workings of it and the feeling of it, but yeah, when it's ours and when you're a part of it in a different landscape, it was really cool," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the draft.
"It was really cool to see this guy [Gladstone] work. This is his Super Bowl really in a lot of ways at first. This is the first Super Bowl that's to happen for us really. He was unbelievable. The communication, the resilience, the ability to move around this draft and navigate it the way he did and the way these guys communicated was really fun to watch. The work was done, and then he went and operated, and the staff went and operated at a high level, it was really cool to see. It's really cool to see the guys, the players' responses, to hear that, because that's what it's all about. Like, when you get them on the phone and you actually get to hear their response and make somebody's dream come true, that's what it's really all about.”
