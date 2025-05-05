BREAKING: Jaguars Make More Changes to Scouting Department
The Jacksonville Jaguars are seeing more changes in the front office.
After the Jaguars parted ways with assistant general manager Ethan Waugh last week, the Jaguars have reportedly made two more big moves.
According to Neil Stratton, the Jaguars no longer have active profiles for Director of College Scouting Michael Davis and pro scout Geep Chryst.
Michael Davis is longer listed as Jaguars Director of College Scouting on the team's website," Stratton said. "An NFL front office veteran, he's also served w/the Chiefs, Eagles, Jets & Washington (as an intern). Davis joined the team in Feb. 2021," Stratton said on social media.
"Also no longer listed on the Jaguars team website is Geep Chryst, who served as a Pro Scout last season after being hired in 2023. Chryst is a veteran of more than 30 years coaching at all levels. "
During his time in San Francisco, Chryst's tenure coincided with those of former Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and Waugh.
The Jaguars are remaking their front office and scouting department in new general manager James Gladstone's vision, which is not unexpected or rare in NFL circles after a new general manager is hired.
Gladstone took the Jaguars job shortly before the start of the NFL Scouting Combine, meaning the Jaguars and their scouting department were in the thick of it in terms of free agency and draft evaluations.
"Now, in terms of what you may say is me getting up to speed, I’m going to calibrate my own mode of operation to the Jaguars’ current mode of operation. One person changing rather than a large group changing in the immediate mode is going to be a little bit more efficient and less disruptive," Gladstone said at the combine.
"I think adaptability is certainly a key trait that any leader or person in this space is going to have to embrace, and that’s one I look forward to deploying so that our entire group actually sees that in action. And really just looking forward to learning, right? Because I’ve only known it through the lens that I’ve experienced, so I really look forward to getting an opportunity to digest a different way of moving about business.”
