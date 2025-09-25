49ers Present Huge Test — Jaguars’ Liam Coen Explains Why
The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a hot start in the early morning hours of the 2025 regular season. Their offense, warts and all, continues to grow while the defense commences a dramatic turnaround from a season ago. Head coach Liam Coen and his regime have been responsible for this wealthy beginning, but they face a challenge against the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers.
Sunday presents a grand stage for the Jaguars and how they measure against one of the league's most consistent teams, health-abiding. Coen spoke on the challenges that the 49ers present this weekend during Wednesday's media availability.
Coen: 49ers 'well-coached' in all phases
The 49ers have consistently been a challenging offense to defend, as well as a stout defense led by an All-World linebacker, Fred Warner. Even with injuries at quarterback and wide receiver, this offense is still efficient. Coen called the 49ers a 'well-coached' team in all three phases.
"Offensively, very detailed, the wide zone, mix it with some gap and perimeter, and then just the illusion of the run with the formations and the keepers, the boots, and the play pass is all pretty clean," Coen explained. "They’ve done a nice job."
Dating back to his time with the Los Angeles Rams and last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coen has plenty of familiarity with head coach Kyle Shanahan, someone he has respect for in what he has done with the franchise since he was hired in 2017.
Coen also appreciates how the 49ers' defense, coached by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, flies around and how they play and attack.
"Defensively, they fly around, there’s a huge, clear distinction in terms of the way that they play, very similar to the defense we just played and the way that they attack, the way that they run to the football, the way that Fred [Warner] tries to take the ball away and then on special teams, very well coached," Coen said.
The Jaguars' head coach's respect for the 49ers extends further to special teams coordinator Brant Boyer and his unit. For Coen, he sees how they play similarly to Saleh's group.
"Brant Boyer's been an NFL special teams coach for a long time, and you can see that the way that they play on teams is very similar to the way that they play on defense and very similar to the way that they try to run the ball and impose their will physically on offense," Coen said. "So, a lot of respect."
