Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Gears Up for First Father's Day
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, celebrated the blessing of the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Shae, into the world back in January of this year.
Now, as mandatory minicamp concludes, Lawrence is enthusiastic about the break before training camp just in time for his very first Father's Day. A five-year veteran of the NFL, the rookie papa conveyed his excitement about the holiday at his media appearance on Thursday.
“Really excited. Yeah, obviously first Father's Day for me. It's just been the coolest thing, becoming a dad, and just the perspective change that I've had from that", Lawrence said. "It’s definitely balanced my life out in a lot of ways."
Despite finding balance in his life, the return to work won't necesarily be easy to maintain that revelation. While Lawrence seems to be just as focused on the homefront as he is on the field, No. 16 conveyed the difficulties that comes with splitting time with team and tot when he spoke to the media throng.
"Something that's hard is I feel like my mind is always going, and you go home and you can't take any of that stuff home, trying to be the best husband and dad you can be. It's really helped me kind of compartmentalize a little bit and be able to go home and just be a dad and enjoy that instead of taking stuff home with me", Trevor continued. "So, it's been good. It's just incredible seeing her grow up, and she's starting to crawl and change. It's just crazy. I'm sure, as all you guys that are parents out there know, but it's awesome. ”
Entering his fifth-year in Duval, Lawrence now has a host of younger players under him that will rely on his mentorship and guidance in the huddle as somewhat of a paternal figure. That leadership role isn't new to Trevor, but the time nurturing and molding his daughter will pay dividends as Shae Lawrence develops each passing year and it's possible that fatherhood Trevor will apply what he learns to a young Jaguars offense as well.
Lawrence is entering a critical year with the Jaguars under new head coach Liam Coen after spending his first year under Urban Meyer and then threeyears under former head coach Doug Pederson.
All accounts are that Lawrence impressed and improved throughout the course of minicamp. Next up: training camp.