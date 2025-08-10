Liam Coen Gives Honest Assessment of Jaguars' Offensive Line
There's no shortage of areas for improvement for the Jacksonville Jaguars coming into the 2025 NFL season. After all, they went just 4-13 last year after two straight 9-8 finishes. Now, new head coach Liam Coen has been tasked with rejuvenating this team's development and leading them back to the playoffs.
His main priority will be reviving quarterback Trevor Lawrence's progression and bringing life back into an uninspiring offense from last season. To help do so, Jacksonville made several additions, including drafting wide receiver Travis Hunter Jr. with the second-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Another focal point was improving the offensive line. They signed four different linemen in free agency: guard Patrick Mekari, center Robert Hainsey, and tackles Fred Johnson and Chuma Edoga. They also drafted guard Wyatt Milum out of West Virginia in the third round and spent a seventh-round pick on Jonah Monheim out of USC, who played multiple positions along the line for the Trojans. Their new O-line had an up-and-down performance in their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Jaguars' offensive line received mixed reviews from Head Coach Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line wasn't the main source of concern last season. They allowed the sixth-least sacks per game in 2024 with just 1.9. Still, there was plenty of room for improvement, and maintaining pockets for Trevor Lawrence and carving out running lanes for Travis Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby, and the rest of their running backs will be crucial to the team's success this year.
In their first preseason game, the offensive line provided both encouraging signs and causes for concern. Liam Coen addressed the unit's up-and-down play in the postgame presser:
"I thought zero sacks is always nice to have. I didn't feel like the quarterbacks were under duress all that much until kind of the end there where you felt it. You know, I didn't think we got great movement in the run game, but I thought that we tried to lean on them a little bit and had some good runs. I'd like to be able to see us, you know, run it better than we did, but I was pleased with their overall effort. I thought [offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett] had great communication with those guys, and they did their best, but we can definitely be better there."
Establishing a consistent run game with Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby will go a long way towards opening up the air game for Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars' passing attack. The Jaguars finished 26th in the NFL with just 101.7 rushing yards per game last season. This new offensive line will be hoping to significantly improve on that number in 2025.
