What Liam Coen Really Thinks of Trevor Lawrence Thus Far
The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a hot start after defeating their AFC South division rival, the Houston Texans, in a sloppy yet physical game for both teams. The home team secured a crucial early-season home win, as the Indianapolis Colts have also started the season on a hot streak. As with any team with a talented quarterback, eyes are on Trevor Lawrence's performance.
Lawrence finished the game 20 of 40 for 222 yards and an interception. It was certainly not his best game, but there is some beauty behind the numbers regardless of what they may indicate. Head coach Liam Coen spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon about these numbers from Lawrence and whether he played better than suggested.
Coen's assessment of Lawrence's Week 3 performance
"Yeah, I think so in some ways, for sure," Coen said when asked if his quarterback played better than perceived. "Obviously, it's hard when, okay, you may miss a few throws, and then when you do make some, we don't catch them. That's frustrating for sure."
The first-year head coach noted the issue of drops that has plagued the wide receiver corps to start the season, especially on throws that Lawrence made during the game that would pop up as an incompletion on the stat sheet. Coen feels they may have had about four or five drops that would've been good throws for his quarterback, feeling the completion percentage is likely higher if the grabs are made.
"So, you look at it statistically then, yeah, it should probably be higher than a 50 percent completion percentage and then there's some throws that he needs to make and he knows that," Coen said. "It's not a negative, it's just, hey man, we’ve got to make these throws and how can we help you, from a footwork standpoint or an accuracy standpoint, some of those things."
While some throws were noted to be difficult, including tight window attempts, Coen was proud of his quarterback against Houston.
"I've been very proud of Trevor, the preparation, the way that he has gone about it, and then the scramble that he made on a critical third down yesterday, there is a lot of resiliency out of him and that group in general," Coen said.
