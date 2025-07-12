Forget Mock Drafts and Redrafts, How About a Mock Schedule?
It has not been well-documented, but one can only assume that every seven seconds in the NFL internet community, a mock draft, a redraft, or some form of predictive, projective, or presumptive submission online will appear. It's something that has plagued each and everyone of us as a society.
There are two mantras that a little-known sports writer once penned that should be everyone's gospel: "If life gives you a load of lemons, throw them at somebody", and "If you can't beat them, one-up them in a sophomoric manner". Holding to that philosophy, why not a mock schedule?
Sure, there are schedule prediction pieces before the release of each team's slate of games, a few weeks after the draft, but this isn't that. The following exercise will take the NFL schedule and alter it in a reimagining that would benefit the Jacksonville Jaguars with the best possible scenario for a winning season.
Now, the ideals of the schedule won't change. A full division in both conferences will equal eight games, but the exact divisions will be shifted to the most advantageous opportunities. The six AFC South games will not be moved from their spots either. The remaining three games will mimic the 'to be determined' formula, just as the NFL determines at the end of the season.
With the ground rules set, the mock schedule for the 31st season in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars is one that will give the team from North Florida the best chance to have a postseason entry.
WEEK 1 · Sun 09/07 Carolina Panthers (2024: 5-12)
This does not change from the original schedule. The only difference is that this becomes an NFC 4-year rotational game, instead of the 17th game-rotational game against one team from a different division. Against their 1995 expansion twins, the Jaguars are 4-4 all-time.
WEEK 2 · Sun 09/14 · at Cincinnati Bengals (2024: 9-8)
This stays where it was as well, but it's no longer a third-place AFC contest. It's just a rotational game as the Jaguars now play the only division that they have a winning record against, the NFC West. 13-12 in history against Cincy, the "Big Cats"
WEEK 3 · Sun 09/21 · at Houston Texans (2024:10-7)
The Jags are 25-34 against the team that entered the league as the league's 32nd franchise in the 2002 season, forcing the realignment that is known today. The Texans remain a tough out, but some opponents can't be altered.
WEEK 4 · Sun 09/28 · New York Jets (2024: 5-12)
For a non-divisional team, the Jags have played the Jets quite a bit, and the two have a 9-9 record when they have met. The opponent hasn't changed, but the date is being moved up from Week 15.
WEEK 5 · Sun 10/12 · at Cleveland Browns in London (2024: 3-14)
This was the Browns' week to have a home game in London, so they kept it. However, it was Minnesota that had back-to-back London games. Since the Jags feel like home in England, and will already be there next week, this works. 8-12 historically in the series, the Browns are pretty bad currently as well. The change gives Liam Coen's team one less road game.
WEEK 6 · Sun 10/19 · New York Giants in London (2024: 3-14)
The Rams were originally on tap for the London Game, but the Giants are still pretty bad on offense, so it's a good trade with an all-time series tied at 4-4 vs. the Giants, instead of a 1-5 history vs. the Rams.
WEEK 7 - BYE
WEEK 8 · Mon 10/06 · Pittsburgh Steelers (2024: 10-7)
Monday Night Football was originally scheduled against the defending AFC Champion Chiefs at home, but a game against legends Aaron Rodgers and former Jaguar Jalen Ramsey seems more intriguing and more advantageous against a former division foe with a winning record of 15-13 when meeting up, as opposed to 6-10 vs. KC.
WEEK 9 · Sun 11/02 · at Las Vegas (2024: 4-13)
This game remains constant, and the Jags get an opportunity to go two games over .500 against a team that went 4-13 last season.
WEEK 10 · Sun 11/09 · Houston Texans (2024: 10-7)
This game is almost as originally scheduled, it just swaps the home game from Week 3 to Week 10.
WEEK 11 · Sun 11/16 · Baltimore Ravens (2024: 12-5)
This is the most brutal game on the schedule, but the switch in divisions means the Jags get saddled with Baltimore. However, they do have a winning mark opposing the Ravens at 15-11.
WEEK 12 · Sun 11/23 · at New Orleans (2024: 5-12)
The Jaguars are 3-5 historically tangling with the Saints, but a short distance for a road game in a dome to play a team that is a strong candidate for the No. 1 overall pick in '26 is appealing.
WEEK 13 · Sun 11/30 · at Tennessee Titans (2024: 3-14)
The Titans were dreadful last year and are ripe for a sweep, but division games are a time to throw away the records.
WEEK 14 · Sun 12/07 · Indianapolis Colts (2024: 8-9)
The Jaguars have had a tough time traditionally against Indy, with a 20-28 record when taking on the Colts. But this isn't Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck, it's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones. The Colts are expected to decline even more in '25.
WEEK 15 · Sun 12/14 Atlanta Falcons (2024: 8-9)
There's a chance to even the historical series at five a piece vs. Atlanta in a contest against a Falcons team that's hard to put a finger on.
WEEK 16 · Sun 12/21 · at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024: 10-7)
How great would it be for Liam Coen to go back to his OC stomping grounds of the past two years with a chance to win against the Bucs on the road? The Jaguars are even at 4-4 all-time when facing off with their neighbors to the some-what south.
WEEK 17 · Sun 12/28 · at Indianapolis Colts (2024: 8-9)
A second game against an always tough-to-gauge Colts team remains the same as scheduled.
WEEK 18 · TBD - Tennessee Titans (2024: 3-14)
Just as originally scheduled, "Duval's Finest" finishes up at home against Tennessee in a week off for Trevor Lawrence, hopefully in a postseason tuneup.
Of course, anything with mock is a fever dream with no possibility of happening. But this slate would possibly put the Jaguars well above .500., Though, it's reality that matters, and a focused Jacksonville squad could actually have a chance to throw a whole lot of lemons at a whole lot of people.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE