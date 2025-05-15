Sports Illustrated Reveals Record Prediction for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the NFL's most interesting teams entering the 2025 season.
With a brand new leadership group led by Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli, and a young roster with exciting talent like Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, Brian Thomas Jr., Travon Walker, and Travis Hunter, the Jaguars have plenty going for them.
But until the Jaguars prove it on the field against their tough slate of opponents, they will still have to work to turn the doubters into believers.
Sports Illustrated recently released their final record predictions for the 2025 season, and they have the Jaguars' new regime finishing with a 7-10 record.
"The Jaguars are resetting their franchise with James Gladstone as general manager and Liam Coen as the head coach. Jacksonville has the benefit of a third-place schedule, and also a home slate, including winnable games against the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers and Jets. If the Jaguars can’t, the road schedule could make things very challenging," Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame said.
After the year the Jaguars had last year, it makes sense why they still have some convincing to do to make people fully buy in. But there is at least some reason to think the Jaguars are set to improve from 2024, with this prediction giving the Jaguars a three-game improvement from the year before.
With that said, the Jaguars have improved across the board roster-wise this season, added the best player in the entire 2025 NFL Draft in Hunter, and added a head coach with a history of producing results as a quarterback expert and play-caller.
"Honestly, it's really got to be a completely one day at a time approach. Yeah, you're always feeling like you're adding levels of competition and depth to the roster. That's exactly what we did. We do feel like we got better and improved," Coen said after the draft.
"We will not have a clue until we do this thing more than a week here in terms of being on the grass, because we haven't even been able to truly play football yet. The focus is so deeply rooted in the culture, the way that we’re going to play our style of play, teaching those elements. Now we have to go and get an entire rookie class onboarded. That's a lot of work, so the focus is so tight right now that probably haven't even thought that far ahead.”
All in all, things are looking up for the Jaguars entering the 2025 season. The question is -- how high is their ceiling?
