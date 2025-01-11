Trevor Lawrence Expresses True Feelings on Pederson's Firing
The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed in a new direction after firing former head coach Doug Pederson. After a productive first season with the team, which included a playoff berth and thrilling win in the Wild Card round, the Jaguars were never able to get back on track.
The Jaguars have had two consecutive subpar seasons and felt the need to make a change at the top. As they search for a quality head coaching hire that can work well in tandem with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the players the Jaguars can build around, the departure of Pederson signals major changes are on the way.
Lawrence is 22-38 since entering the National Football League. Next season will be his fifth season in the league, he will play next season under his third head coach.
While many things have gone wrong for the Jaguars over the past four seasons, Lawrence has been arguably the most significant common denominator. He acknowledges that Pederson was not the sole person involved the Jaguars' problems, but he understands the business side of the NFL.
"I think it's a weird feeling, but you do understand it's part of the business," Lawrence said. "You just have to continue to get better, and for whatever reason this year we didn't do that. I think there's a lot of a lot of things at play regarding that, and it's not all just on one person.
Lawrence elaborated on how Pederson helped him while they were together. Things did not end on a positive not, but Lawrence credits Pederson with bringing life back to the team after the failed Urban Meyer experiment.
"I'm very grateful for Coach and what he's done here and done for me," Lawrence said. "My rookie year was really tough and a lot of chaos and turmoil and just a really crazy situation, and for him to come in and provide stability and to kind of revive our team a little bit and be that consistent piece and voice for us, he's done a lot of great things here. So, I don't want that to be overshadowed by obviously a tough and disappointing finish to how it went.”
