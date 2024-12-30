3 Compelling WR Options for Jaguars in NFL Free Agency
Don't look now, but the Jacksonville Jaguars may need some help at wide receiver.
It may sound strange, considering that the Jaguars invested heavily in the position last offseason, signing Gabe Davis and then selecting Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the NFL Draft, but circumstances have changed.
Christian Kirk seems like a sure-fire goner after 2024 concludes, and Davis has been a major disappointment, logging just 20 catches in 10 games before hitting injured reserve.
So, yeah: outside of Thomas, the cupboard has been pretty barren for Jacksonville at wide out, and the Jaguars may need to turn to free agency to find some answers.
Here are three affordable options for Jacksonville to pursue in March.
Tutu Atwell
Tutu Atwell has been stuck behind Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp with the Los Angeles Rams, and he has also been competing with Demarcus Robinson for targets, as well.
Well, Atwell is preparing to hit the open market, and it seems rather likely that he will be saying goodbye to Hollywood.
The speedster has been very effective as an auxiliary option for the Rams since entering the NFL in 2021 (although he didn't have a role during his rookie campaign), and his ability to stretch the field could pay dividends for Trevor Lawrence.
Atwell is just 25 years old and should not command a big contract.
Elijah Moore
Like Atwell, Elijah Moore is a speed demon, but he will probably be a bit more expensive, especially considering the second half he has had with the Cleveland Browns.
Moore's role grew following the Browns' trade of Amari Cooper, and while he still isn't very consistent, he has been good enough to probably land himself a multi-year deal in free agency.
The 24-year-old is currently in his fourth season and has not really established himself as a legitimate deep threat just yet, averaging just 10.8 yards per reception for his career.
But he also hasn't exactly had a great quarterback situation and could ultimately comprise a rather impressive with Lawrence given Lawrence's arm talent.
Darius Slayton
Darius Slayton has been one of the most consistent receivers in football since joining the NFL with the New York Giants back in 2019.
While he is by no means an elite wide out, Slayton is a very good secondary or tertiary option who logged 700 yards four times over his first five NFL campaigns.
Keep this in mind, too: like Moore, Slayton has never really had a very good quarterback connection outside of his short stint with Eli Manning, and that was when Manning was in severe decline.
Perhaps Lawrence could help get the best out of Slayton in Duval.
The Auburn product is a bit older than the other names on this list, as he turns 28 in a couple of weeks, but he still represents a cost-effective option for the Jaguars.
