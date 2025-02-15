3 Reasons Candidates Desire Jaguars GM Vacancy
Owner Shad Khan made a bold move on Jan. 22, asking Trent Baalke to remove his belongings from the general manager’s office in Jacksonville. And now that the Jaguars have Liam Coen’s coaching staff in place, they’re focusing exclusively on finding Baalke’s replacement.
Better late than never. Here are three reasons the GM role is attractive.
Fresh start: Coen’s arrival is a big reason. Despite the clandestine process of poaching Coen from Tampa Bay, and the late start on the GM search, the Jaguars have a fresh start. That hasn’t really happened since Dave Caldwell and Gus Bradley joined the team in 2013. In other words, if the Jaguars want to change players’ meals, change playbooks or even change the carpet, they’re free to establish a consistent culture.
Fresh flowchart: Khan ensured that culture would be consistent by improving his football flowchart. Now, his head coach reports directly to Khan rather than the GM. Khan also hired Hall of Famer Tony Boselli as executive vice president of football operations. Boselli, who also reports directly to Khan, is spearheading the GM search in tandem with Coen.
Fresh faces: Once the team hires its GM next week, the Jaguars will head to the scouting combine armed with $33 million in cap space and at least 10 selections in April’s draft, including the No. 5 pick in the first round. Those assets ensure the Jaguars will have the means to change their roster and build around players like Brian Thomas, who finished third in the league behind Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson with 1,282 receiving yards.
This week, the Jaguars have completed first interviews with eight known GM candidates. Three of those eight are current assistant general managers: Chad Alexander (L.A. Chargers), Brandon Brown (N.Y. Giants) and Ian Cunningham (Chicago).
The others are former Titans general manager Jon Robinson, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone and 49ers director of scouting/football operations Josh Williams. Interim Jaguars GM Ethan Waugh and Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan also have received reported interest.
