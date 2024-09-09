3 Reasons to be Optimistic About the Jaguars After Week 1 Loss
While the Jacksonville Jaguars are certainly not satisfied with their Week 1 performance, there is still some good to take away from the 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
So, what are the top reasons to remain optimistic about the Jaguars moving forward? We break it down below.
New additions at receiver made big impacts
The two new names in the Jaguars' pass-catcher room out-produced the incumbents by a fair bit. Christian Kirk and Evan Engram combined for just two catches and 35 yards on eight targets, with each failing to bring in a key third-down target in the second half.
This is far from ideal, but the Jaguars at least have a history of production from the duo and should know how to get them back on track.
The good news is that each of the Jaguars' newest receivers made big plays throughout the game. Gabe Davis caught all three of his targets for 62 yards, while Thomas caught all four of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown.
The duo combined for seven catches and 109 yards on seven targets, which is as good as a debut as you could want.
Ryan Nielsen has a solid debut as DC
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle made big plays in the second half when the Jaguars turned the ball over and sputtered on offense, but it was still an encouraging debut from Ryan Nielsen.
Only six teams held the Dolphins to 20 points or fewer last year, and Nielsen was able to do that in his first game as coordinator. The Dolphins got some of their typical explosive plays, but the defense did its job.
"I thought they did a nice job today. You take away two of those explosives and one fumble on offense, it's a different ball game," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the game. "But listen, it's a team game, team sport, but the defense played well and kept us plugging away in the second half at least.
Jaguars' running game looked better than expected
The biggest focus on the Jaguars entering Week 1 was the offensive line, but the unit and the running back room paved the way for a solid day of rushing the ball.
Tank Bigsby was the Jaguars' most productive running back by a healthy margin, but overall the Jaguars rushed for 128 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per carry. For context, the Jaguars only hit 128 yards rushing in three games last season.
"I am encouraged by that. There's something there to work with and build on. We'll improve each week. We'll keep getting better," Pederson said about the running game.
