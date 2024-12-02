After Brutal Hit to Lawrence, Unheralded QB Nearly Takes Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars curiously decided to bring quarterback Trevor Lawrence back from an injury, even though the team entered Sunday’s game 2-9 and on a four-game losing streak.
Lawrence suited up against the Texans with nothing to gain and everything to lose. He’d lose consciousness after taking a brutal hit while trying to slide.
Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones shared his thoughts on the situation, as he had arguably the most unique aspect of anyone involved outside of Lawrence. Jones would finish the game with 235 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 105.6 passer rating.
“Trevor [Lawrence] is a warrior,” Jones said. “We're all praying for him. We definitely have his back. For him to play today was incredible. He's a tough dude. Really wanted to get the win for him. Obviously fell short. But definitely praying for him. I know we all have his back for sure.”
“You never want to see it. I was kind of looking down the field watching the play, but you never want to see someone be down like that, especially Trevor, a guy you're with every day and a team captain and the franchise quarterback. Definitely wasn't great, but I hope he's doing better. I texted him and looking forward to talking to him and making sure he's okay.”
Jones noted that there was undoubtedly a different vibe in the huddle immediately following Lawrence’s injury. It took the Jaguars some time to shake off the injury to Lawrence to nearly come back from a double-digit deficit and beat the Texans.
“Absolutely,” Jones said when asked if there was a difference in the huddle following Lawrence's injury. “Sports are very emotional, especially when something like that happens. We definitely came together as a team and fought hard for Trevor. Came up short at the end, but I feel like the guys responded. Obviously, Trevor's safety is the most important. But yeah, I feel like we moved forward and tried to win it for Trevor.”
“I mean, really just responding from the event and just trying to move forward and move the offense and take it one play at a time. That's what I told the guys. Obviously, we went in hurry-up, so we're going to get a lot of passes and a chance to move the team down the field. It's something our offense has been good at, watching film for the past couple years.”
