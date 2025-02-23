BREAKING: Jaguars' Bitter Rival Titans Potential No. 1 Pick Opts Out Of Combine Workouts
The Jacksonville Jaguars are all set in the front office. They now have their head coach Liam Coen and finally their general manager James Gladstone. Now that group will come together to put a great off-season for the Jaguars to find success next season.
The Jaguars have the NFL scouting combine next week, then free agency starts in March, and the 2025 NFL Draft is in April.
The Jaguars own the fifth overall pick in April. The Jaguars are one of the few teams at the top of the draft board that will not likely be picking a quarterback.
Bad news came out on Sunday for there long time AFC South Rival, the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans will be picking number one overall in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. They need a quarterback and their potential target, Shedeur Sanders will not be participating in the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"Colorado QB and potential top pick Shedeur Sanders plans to focus on his interviews with teams at the NFL Scouting Combine, helping them continue to learn him as a person," said NFL Network's National Insider Ian Rapoport on X/Twitter. "He’ll allow his four years of film to speak loudly, then throw at his Pro Day with four draftable CU WRs."
"Shedeur Sanders has impressed teams with his presence, poise, and intelligence off the field and that should continue in Indy," added Rapoport.
There have been recent shifts about Sanders in the last couple of weeks. There have been reports about NFL scouts and teams thinking that Sanders is not the quarterback that fits in today's game. That team is not looking for a Sanders type player at the position.
"After I had those conversations I went back and did a little more checking," said ESPN NFLDraft expert Mel Kiper Jr. "What somebody said well you know Shedeur is not what really we are looking for. The NFL is not really looking for that kind of quarterback."
"That caused a little pause for me, okay what are you saying? Do you have to be a run-around guy? Which is great. Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen, are great to have a guy who can run around and create. That is great but are we saying we cannot win or we are not interested in a pocket passer."
