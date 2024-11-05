Which Jaguars Names Should Be Monitored At the Trade Deadline?
The NFL Trade Deadline is finally here, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have already been busy for weeks.
In the last month alone, the Jaguars traded Roy Robertson-Harris to the Seattle Seahawks, Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings and reportedly nearly traded Christian Kirk to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In short, the 2-7 Jaguars have not been afraid to indicate to other teams that they are open for business. While some teams are in some kind of odd middle ground when it comes to whether they should be buyers or sellers, it has been very clear to the Jaguars.
While it make not appear as if the Jaguars have any other obvious trade candidates, there are a few players whose names should still be watched before 4 p.m.
With that said, here a few names who make sense to watch.
RB Travis Etienne
While Travis Etienne has been a common name in hypothetical trades in recent weeks due to the emergence of Tank Bigsby, it does not appear the Jaguars are close to dealing the former first-round pick. He has been banged up this year and doesn't quite look 100%, but perhaps some team is looking for an offensive spark.
LB Devin Lloyd
With Foyesade Oluokun back in the lineup and Ventrell Miller proving himself in his absence, the Jaguars could potentially fish for offers on third-year linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd has been given the nod over Miller in the last two weeks, but the Jaguars have Chad Muma as an extra linebacker. Lloyd's status as a former first-rounder could attract some teams.
DL Esezi Otomewo & DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
Two depth pieces along the defensive line were noted by Jeremy Fowler as potential trade pieces as teams look to stock up on the defensive line. The Jaguars have enough bodies along the interior to be able to part ways with one of the two, and Ledbetter has been the more impactful player in recent weeks.
OL Brandon Scherff
There were rumors of Brandon Scherff drawing interest on the trade market a year ago and they have returned in 2024. While Scherff would be a smart add for any team that needs stability in the middle of their offensive line, it is worth remembering the Jaguars are already down two guards in Ezra Cleveland and Cooper Hodges. It would be odd to see the Jaguars trade away Scherff considering the danger it could put Trevor Lawrence in.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE