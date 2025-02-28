BREAKING: QB Prospect Meets With Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach, Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years.
Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
Now that the Jaguars have everything set with their head coach and general manager, the team will now turn to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars will look to have another solid draft class. The Jaguars have done a good job the last couple of drafts finding talented players that have made an impact.
The Jaguars are one of the few teams that need a quarterback at the top of the draft. They will not be selecting a quarterback, but they can still find excellent talent in the first round. Another thing that they can do is turn down the board and add more picks.
Even though the Jaguars are not interested in taking a quarterback in the early rounds, that does not mean they will not pick one in the late rounds. Some quarterbacks can fall to the later rounds and can be good quarterbacks to learn from, starting with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Drafting a backup quarterback makes sense if the Jaguars take on at the right time in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One quarterback prospect that the Jaguars have met with is University of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.
"Texas QB Quinn Ewers tells me he had seven formal meetings here at the combine: Jaguars, Titans, Jets, Saints, Raiders, Colts, and Steelers," said CBS Sports reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala."
"Only two - the Steelers and Raiders - did NOT put him on the whiteboard. He said they were far more focused on him as a human."
“It’s really no different from a timeline standpoint. During this week, if we were with the Rams, we’d be having pro-free agent dialogue. That’s what we’re currently doing with the Jaguars. So, there’s no real difference on that front," Gladstone said.
"Now, in terms of what you may say is me getting up to speed, I’m going to calibrate my own mode of operation to the Jaguars’ current mode of operation. One person changing rather than a large group changing in the immediate mode is going to be a little bit more efficient and less disruptive."
