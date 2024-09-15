Browns' Star Defender Shows Jaguars Trevor Lawrence Respect
When it comes to Week 2, Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett knows he will one mission: slow down Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
And while Lawrence joined many of the league's quarterbacks in Week 1 with a so-so stat line, the All-World Browns defensive end knows he is one of the most talented passers to Browns will play this season.
“He brings confidence, and the man’s strong with the ball. He’s confident with his legs and he’s definitely got a lot of different angles or spots he can put the ball across the field," Garrett said this week. "Hell, he’s tall as hell. He can see the entire field. So, my man is really a prototypical quarterback as far as his size, his arm strength, his accuracy and what he can do when he’s on the football field.”
The last time the two teams played, Lawrence was coming off an ankle injury the week before and was far from 100%. Now, Garrett knows the athletic quarterback will be at his best.
“Definitely more than last year. He’s definitely a mobile quarterback. He likes to get out and stretch the field," Garrett said. "He’ll also get down and make yards with his legs if he has to. But he’s looking for that big play and he can really do both. So we have to be cognizant of that and playing with that awareness.”
For the Jaguars to have success in Week 1, they will need a big week from Lawrence. They will also need to ensure they limit Garrett as much as possible.
Garrett knows this, too. And while the two sides will look to get one over on the other side, it is clear there is a mutual respect.
“Just the composure in the pocket, not feeling too — no pressure, never getting too high, too low. He’s always pretty calm when he’s looking downfield," Garrett said. "It’s not like he’s feeling the pressure or the blitzes. He’s not looking over your shoulder. He’s not tap dancing down the field going through his progressions is trying to make that play, and he’s only gotten more confident as the year has gone.”
