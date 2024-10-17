Elite Opponent was Chirped By Unlikeliest Jaguars Star
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost in embarrassing fashion to the Chicago Bears in Week 6. Nonetheless, it drew out the competitive spirit in quarterback Trevor Lawrence beyond how many perceive him to be on the field.
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, perhaps one of the best lockdown corners in the league (and a complete player through-and-through), told Kay Adams of "Up & Adams" that Lawrence partook in some trash talk during the contest.
It comes as a bit of surprise, as Lawrence is not the fired-up type on the field. Fierce competitor? Sure, but he's not known for jawing. He lets his actions do the talking. Apparently, things got heated enough for Lawrence to start chirping. In Lawrence's own way.
"I got a holding call or somebody was holding me, and we were just talking trash and he was like you're not even that good in the pass," Johnson said. "I'm like O.K., like throw it. You're talking a little too crazy. So when I seen he threw it I was like now I gotta make a play on this one because I'll be damned if he talks about my pass coverage and he gets a touchdown on me. ... I got a holding call, the tight end was holding ... so I was really talking to the tight end and he was like you play the run better than you play the pass, like you're not even like that in the pass. I'm just like, if anything it's the other way around. Like people don't know me too much for just being dominant in the run game, so when he said that I was just like 'throw me the ball then' and let's see about that."
"And it's crazy because the play before or two plays before he ended up throwing a damn touchdown to Gabe Davis. ... We were talking a little bit and then he ended up throwing a touchdown. I'm like good thing it wasn't on me. It would've sucked if he came back and threw a touchdown on me the next play."
Lawrence is no Chauncey Gardner-Johnson when it comes to trash talk. That much is clear. But the edge to his conduct on the field might be welcome when the Jaguars have struggled as much as they have this season.
