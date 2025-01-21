EXCLUSIVE: Who Does NFL Think Jaguars Will Hire?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving into the second phase of their search for a new head coach this week, setting up in-person interviews with three different head coaches after Ben Johnson opted to sign with the Chicago Bears.
So with Johnson off the board, where could the search potentially turn now? There are a few different schools of thought, though there are some in the NFL who believe the hire will now go in one of two directions.
A senior NFL executive spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated after Johnson's hiring by the Bears. According to him, the belief around the NFL is the Jaguars will now hire either Coen or Buffalo Bills coordinator Joe Brady.
Brady is in his first full season as the Bills' offensive coordinator after previously serving as interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Brady also had a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers as offensive coordinator and helped lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship as passing game coordinator for Joe Burrow.
It is worth noting that Brady can not have a second interview with the Jaguars since the Bills are playing in the AFC Championship Game this weekend. Per NFL rules, Brady will not be able to have an in-person interview with the Jaguars or any team until next week.
Coen, who has been a long-time assistant for Sean McVay and also had success with Will Levis at Kentucky, just wrapped up his first year as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator -- a year that saw the offense turn into a top-5 unit.
In 2024, the Buccaneers ranked top-five in: total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, third-down percentage, and red-zone touchdown percentage.
"Liam has done an incredible job," Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield said earlier this month.
"It's the influence he's had throughout all the guys teaching the game of football, and I've mentioned to you guys like all year, that teaching the details of why we're doing certain things, why we have certain plays alerted or canned, whatever you want to call it. And he does a great job of that, and then calling the plays with player strengths, that's what good OCs do. And so he's done an unbelievable job."
