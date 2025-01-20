BREAKING: Jaguars Schedule Multiple In-Person Interviews For HC
The Jacksonville Jaguars search for a head coach continues after their top choice, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, signed with the Chicago Bears. Jacksonville was arguably one of the best destinations for Johnson considering veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
However, it could also be argued that Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has more upside than Lawrence. Williams just completed his rookie season, and Johnson will be able to mold Williams much more quickly than he would have the Jaguars' veteran quarterback.
Still, the Jaguars were undoubtedly all in on Johnson, according to multiple reports. However, many believe the presence of Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke was a deterrent for Johnson and may have been for other coaching candidates.
The Jaguars were among the first teams to fire their head coach this offseason, relieving former head coach Doug Pederson of his duties on the first official day of their offseason. After believing they had a legitimate shot at landing Johnson, the Jaguars must figure out a new coaching option to zero in on.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Jaguars already have multiple candidates in mind, as other candidates were interviewed along with Johnson. The Jaguars have scheduled in-person interviews with various candidates for follow-up interviews.
"The Jaguars are bringing several candidates in for second head coach interviews, including: [Tampa Bay] Bucs OC Liam Coen, [Las Vegas] Raiders DC Patrick Graham, per me and Tom Pelissero," Rapoport said. "Former [New York] Jets coach Robert Saleh. Possibly more."
Coen is a respected offensive mind who many believe would be the Jaguars' next choice after Johnson. The Jaguars likely want an offensive-minded head coach to work with Lawrence. Saleh is also a well-respected coach around the league but is more of a defensive-minded coach, which could sway the Jaguars toward deciding Coen is right for the job.
Graham does not have any head coaching experience. Still, after years of coaching around the National Football League, taking one of the lowest-paid rosters, and turning it into a respectable defense two consecutive seasons, he has caught the attention of many teams looking for a head coach this offseason and last offseason. He could likely get the most out of Jacksonville's defense, regardless of the talent on the unit.
