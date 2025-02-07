How Will the Jaguars Approach Their GM Search
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an eventful offseason of rebuilding their front office.
After firing former head coach Doug Pederson, the Jaguars began an all hands on deck coaching search that turned into arguably the biggest offseason story of any non-playoff team, early in the offseason.
The Jaguars missed out on Ben Johnson, as he joined the Chicago Bears.
Jacksonville was also initially turned down for an in-person interview by Coen, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the wise decision to fire former general manager Trent Baalke, who reportedly deterred multiple candidates away from the Jaguars' head coaching job.
Still, the Jaguars were able to seal the deal and secure Coen after an incredibly stealth operation. Coen recently named his offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, but the Jaguars still do not have a general manager.
The very first NFL Draft pick the Jaguars ever made was lineman Tony Boselli, who went on to have a Hall of Fame career and was recently named as the team's executive vice president of football operations.
He described what it is the Jaguars are looking for in a general manager and their process on doing so.
"We are going to hire a GM whose responsibility will be to pick players, go through free agency, the draft," Boselli said. "Liam is going to have a very, very big role influence voice in that process. We are going to make sure we are always aligned. I love football and I will assist them how they need, but that's not my job."
Boselli noted that the Jaguars plan to work in unison with whoever they hire as their general manager, as this should set the organization up to be more successful than they have been recently.
"When our GM gets named, we will work together," Boselli said. "We will be aligned. When we pick a player, it's our player. He's a Jaguar. It's not that guy's pick or this guy wanted him. That's not how we're going to operate.
"It's going to be our player and when we win, we won. When we lose, we lost. We're not going to blame, we're not going to point the finger. My job is not to pick players. My job is not to coach. My job is to support them and that's what I'll do."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.