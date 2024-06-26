Jacksonville City Councilman: Buffalo Has the No. 2 Josh Allen and CBA Behind Jaguars
The Jacksonville City Council voted 14-1 to pass the Jaguars' proposed stadium renovation deal on Tuesday night, a major step forward for the city and organization.
On top of the overwhelming agreement to a deal that would tie the franchise to Jacksonville for the next three decades, the Jacksonville City Council had some fun of their own, noting that the Jaguars' community benefits agreement is double the next highest in the NFL. The proposed total for the CBA in the Jaguars' deal is $300 million, though there are still votes to be had on the total contribution.
"Not only the biggest CBA ever, it is by double," Jacksonville City Council member Will Lahnen said ahead of the vote.
"I know we are going to work in good faith to increase it further. But I think if nothing else, Buffalo already has the No. 2 Josh Allen, they are about to get the No. 2 CBA as well. So I am looking forward to voting yes on this.
According to 1st DownTown Jacksonville, a timeline for an approved stadium proposal is as follows:
- NFL owners vote: October 2024
- Construction begins: Feburary 2025. Jaguars would play 2025 season in Jacksonville with a capacity of 60,000+,
- Jaguars reduce capacity: For the 2026 season, the Jaguars would play the season in Jacksonville with a reduced capacity of 43,500.
- Jaguars play away from Jacksonville: For the 2027 season, the Jaguars would play their home schedule outside of Jacksonville for the first time in franchise history.
- Facility opens: August 2028.
The stadium project is estimated to cost $1.4 billion. The proposed deal includes a 30-year lease agreement with a Non-Relocation Agreement. Both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will contribute $625 million to construction costs, with the Jaguars taking on any overrun costs.
"Mayor Donna Deegan, lead negotiator Mike Weinstein, and Jaguars President Mark Lamping jointly presented a landmark stadium renovation agreement at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 14," the City of Jacksonville said in a statement in May.
"Estimates suggest the economic impact of the renovated stadium to the Jacksonville community throughout the Jaguars’ 30-year lease will total $26 billion, with an estimated $2.4 billion in one-time economic impact during construction. This $1.4 billion deal compares favorably to other NFL markets. It is also the largest public infrastructure investment in Jacksonville history, and the largest private investment in the history of downtown Jacksonville."