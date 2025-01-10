Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Opens Up About His Performance
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 10-16 over the last two seasons, including a 2-8 record as a starter this season while missing nearly half the season with injuries.
In the games he started this season, Lawrence was on pace for the second-worst completion percentage of his career, which was very close to being the worst.
He also finished the season averaging the fewest yards per game of any season he has played in the National Football League.
Lawrence analyzed his play over this past season, days after the Jaguars fired former head coach Doug Pederson in response to the team's failures.
“It's definitely challenging kind of looking at where I'm at and the improvements I've made," Lawrence said. "I do feel like I've gotten better every year, but the big piece of it is being healthy, right? So, being the franchise quarterback, I have to be out there, I have to be on the field and have to be available, so I think that's difficult for me to not be able to do that, and really the last two seasons that's been a struggle for me.
"Last year, I only missed one game because of it but still was dealing with a lot of injuries, and that's something in my career, until last year, I didn't with really much, so this year was tough missing basically half the season because of injuries and having to watch and definitely get a different perspective of everything when you're not in the middle of it every day.
Lawrence and the Jaguars players undoubtedly need to improve over the offseason. While Lawrence missed many games due to injury, he still knows his play, when healthy, must improve moving forward.
"I feel like this season when I was playing, and I had a couple of rough games," Lawrence said. "I’ve got to be a little more consistent; I had had two or three games where I didn't feel like I played good enough for us to win. Beyond those games, I really felt like I made a lot of improvements, consistency, throwing the ball down the field, putting us in position to score. I think taking care of the ball was a big emphasis that I was doing a better job of this year, maybe until the very end, until the last game or two that I played. Those things, I do think I improved on, but got to stay healthy. That's the biggest thing.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.