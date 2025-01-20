Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 14
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 14
The Jaguars can officially start meeting in-person with potential coach candidates starting today; remember, only candidates who are not under contract with a team could meet with the Jaguars in-person before. This means Robert Saleh has been the Jaguars' only in-person to date.
In terms of which coaches on the Jaguars' candidate list who can meet with the Jaguars in-person for interviews this week, the list consists of: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
With that in mind, there are several candidates on the Jaguars' interview list who they can not speak to until next week because they are now coaching on teams in the conference title games. While names like Coen, Saleh, Johnson, and Glenn have been connected to the Jaguars the most, there are still other coaches the Jaguars may want to speak with.
Among the coaches the Jaguars can not speak with until Jan. 27 at the earliest Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
If the Jaguars accelerate their search and make a hire this week, that means they simply were focused on other candidates than the three who are still in the playoffs. But if the Jaguars wait until next week due to a desire to interview any of Moore, Brady or Spagnuolo in person, then that could mean the Jaguars see them as serious contenders for the job.
Make sure you stay tuned to Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated each day as we keep close tabs on which coaches the Jaguars speak with and what it means for their search for Pederson's replacement.
