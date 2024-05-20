Jaguars' Doug Pederson Shares First Impression of Brian Thomas Jr.
All eyes will be on Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. until Week 1. Such is the nature of investing in a wide receiver and the life of a first-round pick.
So, what have the Jaguars seen from the LSU standout and No. 23 pick since he first hit the field at rookie minicamp? Speaking before Monday's OTA practice, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson explained his first impression of Thomas on the field.
“He looked good. Really a smart guy, the things that we've introduced to him well he's picked up well, he's been able to retain it, recall it and it looks smooth on the field," Pederson said.
"We're going to continue to work and there's some things we've got to work with that he didn't see in college defensively, that he's going to see here in the NFL so well continue to work with him on that. Again, just the amount of time he and Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] have throwing. I think Gabe [WR Gabe Davis] is in that same boat. They've all got to get on the same page."
Thomas spent Monday's practice mixing with the veteran receiver group of Christian Kirk, Devin Duvernay, Elijah Cooks, Parker Washington, Tim Jones, and Seth Williams, along with fellow rookie receivers Joshua Cephus, Brevin Easton, Joseph Scates, and David White Jr.
Thomas is the next in a long line of LSU wide receivers set to make an instant impact in the NFL. Thomas starred for the Tigers in 2023, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns. Thomas and LSU teammate Malik Nabers were the fourth and second receivers selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
“I’m just trying to be myself, I don’t feel like I have to live up to any expectations. I’m just going to come out there, work hard, do what I can do to the best of my ability," Thomas said after being selected by the Jaguars.