Jaguars' Evan Engram Ranked No. 6 TE in Madden NFL 25
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to receive high marks in the newest version of Madden.
With Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen both ranked No. 6 at their respected positions, they are joined in the No. 6 slot by tight end Evan Engram, who has the sixth-highest overall of any tight end in the game at 88.
Over the last two seasons, Engram ranks No. 10 in touchdown catches, No. 4 in receiving yards, No. 2 in receptions, No. 6 in yards per game, and No. 3 in targets among all tight ends.
In 2023, Engram caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the eighth tight end to ever catch 100 passes or more in the Super Bowl era.
The next step for Engram after two years as Trevor Lawrence's security blanket? Become more of a downfield threat, something he has flashed in the past.
“Yeah, I think one, whatever I'm asked to do, to continue to perfect that. I know I've been really having a lot of success underneath in the past couple of years. There's still room for improvement there and I'm going to continue to search for that as well," Engram said last week.
"But I obviously hope, this year, for some more opportunities downfield, get more vertical and I think the way our offense is being built through camp, that's going to be a lot of great opportunities, so I’ve got to go earn that as well. So, definitely, it's a journey and improving there and getting the reps and having the conversations with Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] and getting on the same page. But really whatever this team needs me to do, I want to maximize that role as best as I can.”