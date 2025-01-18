Jaguars Head Coach Search: Pros and Cons to Kellen Moore's Candidacy
The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in a familiar spot in 2025: looking for a new head coach.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan has gone through five head coaches in 13 years, with each of Mike Mularkey, Gus Bradley, Doug Marrone, Urban Meyer, and Doug Pederson all coming up short in the process.
With the Jaguars search for their next coach now up and running, we are going to take a look at what each candidate brings to the table, their backgrounds and what potential drawbacks could be to their candidacy.
We have already talked about Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
Now, we move onto Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Background
- Dallas Cowboys (2018): Quarterbacks coach
- Dallas Cowboys (2019-2022): Offensive coordinator
- Los Angeles Chargers (2023): Offensive coordinator
- Philadelphia Eagles (2024): Offensive coordinator
Pros
One thing that has remained a consistent with Moore and the talk around him and his name with people inside the league is how well Moore prepares. He is said to be a tireless worker in terms of putting together concise and organized game plans, with the young coordinator drawing plenty of praise for how he approaches the game.
Moore is also one of the most quarterback-centric candidates in the entire candidate pool. He played the position at a high-level in college, was coached in Detroit by Jim Caldwell and was in a room with Matthew Stafford, backed up Tony Romo, and worked with Mike McCarthy in Dallas. Add in his time as a quarterbacks coach, and few others in this year's crop of candidates have his background at the position.
Moore also deserves credit for helping Dak Prescott put up big numbers during his tenure in Dallas, with some of Prescott's best years in terms of overall production coming under Moore. He has played and coached the position, but more importantly Moore has also demonstrated that quarterbacks can produce under him.
Cons
One of the biggest questions surrounding Moore has to be about the ins and outs of his passing scheme over the last two seasons. Moore has found so-so success putting together passing attacks the last two years despite having Justin Herbert in one season and having a stacked skill group of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.
Each team has had its own unique challenges, of course. The Chargers had a dimished skill room and an injured quarterback, while the Eagles have had to live and die with the rollercoaster that is Jalen Hurts as a passer. Still, one would expect Moore to have more elite units under his belt than he has had to this point.
There is also the question of how would Moore look on an offense that doesn't have considerable talent stacked throughout. The Chargers' offense is the worst one he has led as a coordinator in terms of overall talent, but it is unquestionable that his units with the Dallas Cowboys and Eagles out-pace what the Jaguars have in the skill room after Brian Thomas Jr.
