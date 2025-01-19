Jaguars Head Coach Search: Pros and Cons to Steve Spagnuolo's Candidacy
The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in a familiar spot in 2025: looking for a new head coach.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan has gone through five head coaches in 13 years, with each of Mike Mularkey, Gus Bradley, Doug Marrone, Urban Meyer, and Doug Pederson all coming up short in the process.
With the Jaguars search for their next coach now up and running, we are going to take a look at what each candidate brings to the table, their backgrounds and what potential drawbacks could be to their candidacy.
We have already talked about Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Now, we move onto Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Background
- Massachusetts (1981–1982): Graduate assistant
- Washington (1983): Player personnel intern
- Lafayette (1984–1986): Defensive line coach & special teams coach
- Connecticut (1987–1991): Defensive backs coach
- Connecticut (1989–1991): Defensive coordinator
- Barcelona Dragons (1992): Defensive line coach & special teams coach
- Maine (1993): Defensive backs coach
- Maine (1994): Defensive coordinator & linebackers coach
- Rutgers (1994–1995): Defensive backs coach
- Bowling Green (1996–1997): Defensive backs coach
- Frankfurt Galaxy (1998): Defensive coordinator & linebackers coach
- Philadelphia Eagles (1999–2000): Defensive assistant
- Philadelphia Eagles (2001–2003): Defensive backs coach
- Philadelphia Eagles (2004–2006): Linebackers coach
- New York Giants (2007–2008): Defensive coordinator
- St. Louis Rams (2009–2011): Head coach
- New Orleans Saints (2012): Defensive coordinator
- Baltimore Ravens (2013): Senior defensive assistant
- Baltimore Ravens (2014): Secondary coach
- New York Giants (2015–2017): Defensive coordinator
- New York Giants (2017): Interim head coach
- Kansas City Chiefs (2019–present): Defensive coordinator
Pros
Few teams have been as consistent on defense over the last few seasons as the Chiefs, and they have Spagnuolo to thank for it. He is one of the best game planners in the NFL and always seems to have an answer for what opposing offenses do best, as well as answers for how to destroy any team's plan for pass protection.
Spagnuolo also deserves a lot of credit for developing talent in Kansas City. The Chiefs have consistently hit on defenders in the draft under Spagnuolo, a sign of his ability to help players grow even when they are thrown into the fire early on. Whether rookies or journeyman veterans, players of all shapes and sizes have improved during Spagnuolo's tenure.
There is also the fact that the current Jaguars' defense is build similar to what Spagnuolo needs to run his scheme. He runs a ton of physical man coverage and likes to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage, and that is all the Jaguars' defense has focused on since last spring.
Cons
It was a long time ago, but it is of course worth noting that Spagnuolo's first tenure as an NFL head coach didn't go well. Spagnuolo went 10-38 in three seasons with the Rams, and seven of those wins came in one season. Overall, his teams failed to generate positivity on either side of the ball and he didn't have a great plan to replace Pat Shurmur with Josh McDaniels.
It also remains to be seen just how deep of a rolodex Spagnuolo has and how well he would be able to fill out his offensive staff. He has been with the Chiefs for the last six years, and it is hard to imagine there is anyone on the Kansas City staff who Andy Reid would be willing to part with to join Spagnuolo at his next stop.
Finally, the Patrick Mahomes factor has to be at play -- as unfair as that may be. Spagnuolo is a top-notch coordinator who has built several top defensive units during his tenure with the Chiefs, but he wasn't seen as an elite assistant until he joined a team with the best quarterback in football to help elevate the entire team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.