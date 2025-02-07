REPORT: What the Jaguars Can Expect from New OC Grant Udinski
The Jacksonville Jaguars have continued to make moves after hiring Liam Coen as their next head coach. With Coen in place, the Jaguars can now continue making changes to their front office in preparation to do the same thing to their roster soon.
The Jaguars hope Coen can help them get going in the right direction after multiple disappointing seasons.
After being turned down by the Buccaneers for interviews with several of their coaches, Liam quickly changed gears and focusing and began filling out his coaching staff. Coen settled on former Minnesota Vikings where he was their assistant offensive coordinator and their quarterbacks coach last season.
"Grant will bring a wealth of knowledge, energy and a winning mindset to help lead our offense here in Jacksonville," Coen said in a statement. "He is a rising star in this league that has been a pillar of success for the Vikings organization and we can't wait to have him lead our offense."
According to Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports, "Udinski had a hand in Sam Darnold's career campaign, as the former No. 3 overall pick registered the most wins by any quarterback in NFL history in their first season with a team (14). Darnold completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and led the NFL in completions (34) and completion percentage (49.3%) on throws 20+ yards downfield. Udinski coached a total of three seasons with the Vikings. He also spent two years with the Carolina Panthers as a coaching assistant after connecting with Matt Rhule as a graduate assistant at Baylor."
It may not seem like it is a big hire but the Jaguars bringing in Udinski means they now have two coaches who played a part in getting the most out of former first round draft picks Darnold and Baker Mayfield, respectively. It is fair to assume that Coen and Udinski can work together to help veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence have a siilar turnaround.
The Jaguars invested nearly $300 million in Lawrence and have strived to give him a competent offensive coaching staff this time. They hope it will field better results but first, they must add talent to a roster with little of it.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE