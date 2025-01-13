Jaguars Predicted to Swing Major Offseason Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars clearly have a lot of work to do heading into the NFL offseason, and given that they just went 4-13, they may want to consider reworking their roster.
That could include trading a couple of key players.
Two names that instantly jump off the page are wide receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram, especially considering that the Jaguars nearly dealt Kirk at the trade deadline before he broke his collarbone.
Both pass-catchers are sure to draw plenty of attention this offseason, and ESPN's Ben Solak is predicting Jacksonville to move at least one of them.
"I expect at least one of wide receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram to be traded or cut this offseason, to make room for younger pass catchers Parker Washington and Brenton Strange," Solak wrote.
Kirk has been mentioned as a cut candidate before, so it would certainly not be too shocking if the Jaguars decided to release him.
Engram is a bit of a different case and would probably command more value on the trade market, so the chances of Jacksonville cutting him seem slimmer.
Either way, the Jaguars may be better served jettisoning both players during the offseason in order to create some room for fresh faces.
Solak already mentioned Strange and Washington, but Jacksonville may also want to consider signing a playmaker or two in free agency. It could also attempt to bolster its receiving corps in the NFL Draft.
Landing more weapons for Trevor Lawrence should be one of the top priorities for the Jaguars in the coming months, although it's also understandable that they have plenty of needs up and down the roster that must be addressed.
Both Kirk and Engram have served Jacksonville well when healthy, but both players have struggled with injuries, so getting younger and more durable at those spots should absolutely be something the Jaguars are considering.
Of course, Jacksonville also needs to have a plan in place, and it will evidently be trusting embattled general manager Trent Baalke to make those decisions in 2025.
We'll see if the Jaguars are able to positively overhaul their roster.
