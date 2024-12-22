Jaguar Report

Jaguars-Raiders: 5 Players to Watch

Which Jacksonville Jaguars will determine a victory or loss against the Las Vegas Raiders?

John Shipley

Dec 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass against the New York Jets in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass against the New York Jets in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars will get another chance to get back in the win column this weekend, taking on one of the few teams with a worse record in the form of the Las Vegas Raiders.

But for the Jaguars to improve upon their 3-11 record, they will need some big performances from a key group of players. Which Jaguars will need to step up the most to bring a win back home from Vegas? We break it down below.

Mac Jones

Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones is coming off arguably his best game as a Jaguar, and he is starting to improve little by little, week by week. Jones and the offense showed a formula for success last weekend, but they will need Jones to take an even bigger step this week. Two areas Jones has to improve upon? His deep accuracy (he is 0-for-15 on passes of 20 yards or more) and his turnovers. If he can show some progress there, the Jaguars' offense will have some momentum.

Walker Little

The Jaguars sent a clear message when they gave Walker Little an extension after the bye week. They didn't need to see how Little would play over the rest of the season; he had already earned the deal. But after the Jaguars gave Little his deal, he has only upped his game. Little has put forth several consistent performances in a row now and could have another big game against a Raiders pass-rush that is missing Maxx Crosby.

Montaric Brown

The Jaguars made a move at cornerback over the last few weeks, moving Ronald Darby out of the lineup for third-year cornerback Montaric Brown. Brown has been one of the biggest risers on the roster this season, and he has his chance to continue his strong season this weekend against a Raiders team that doesn't have much firepower on the outside. With a strong performance down the stretch, Brown could make an argument as a starter in 2025.

Antonio Johnson

The name uttered the most at Miller Electric Center this week was an easy one: Brock Bowers. The Raiders star rookie is having one of the best seasons a rookie tight end has ever had in NFL history. The Jaguars will have an array of defenders on Bowers, but second-year safety Antonio Johnson could see him on key downs and in the red-zone. The Jaguars will need a big game from Johnson.

Brenton Strange

One of the truly ascending players on the Jaguars' roster entering Week 16 is second-year tight end Brenton Strange, who is coming off career-highs in catches, targets and receiving yards in Week 15. Strange was limited with a shoulder injury in practice this week, but he should see a larger load in the passing game for the second week in a row.

