Jaguars' Shad Khan On 2023 Collapse: 'I Look At It As An Organizational Failure'
Speaking Wednesday at the Miller Electric Center as a part of a day of ceremony following the approval of stadium renovation plans, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan also touched on several football topics.
Chief among them? The Jaguars' shocking late-season collapse in 2023 that forced them to miss the playoffs.
The Jaguars started 8-3 -- the best start in the Shad Khan era -- but ultimately finished 9-8 after losing five of their final six games. This included a Week 18 loss to an already-eliminated Tennessee Titans team, which gave the Houston Texans the AFC South crown.
Speaking on the lost season for the first time, Khan offered no excuses for the Jaguars' late-season fall.
"You win as an organization you fail as an organization. Okay, so I mean, I look at it as an organizational failure," Khan said.
Khan noted that injuries "are a part of the game," but refused to use injuries as a crutch for what was one of the most disappointing seasons of his tenure.
"I mean obviously Trevor, we had some of those injuries, but I think it's an organizational failure that happened. And it's, when we talk to the players, I mean Trevor, Josh, Allen, all of these players I talked to, it's like, how could this happen? What happened?" Khan said.
"But for me it's really a cause for self-reflection and then something good come out of it because we just can't have that this year."
Countless Jaguars players and coaches have said the ending to the 2023 season has left a poor taste in their mouth, with the goal of the 2024 season being to redeem themselves. For Khan, the feeling is no different.
"I mean, again, personally for me not to be able to win two out of the last six games, it still stinks. Even though the season's over, it's like I still can't believe we couldn't do it. And so when you talk to the players, you talk to the coaches, it's all been about why'd this happen? More importantly, what are we doing so it never happens?" Khan said.
"And that is really, you talk about the growth in a football team that if this had happened five years ago or 10 years ago, you'd be patting yourself on the back. I mean, now it's like, yes, you want to have a winning season, but I think we want to be in the playoffs. You want to be in the playoffs every year.