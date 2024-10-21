Jaguars Star New All-Time Leader in Key Stat, Proves Critics Wrong
There has not been much worth celebrating for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, as wins have been hard to come by. However, Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots gave the Jaguars a chance to get back on the right track, and that is precisely what they did.
They were led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who completed 15 of his 20 passes for 193 yards.
Individual accolades may not be at the forefront of his mind in a season where his team has gotten off to a 2-5 start. However, Lawrence was still grateful to become the league’s all-time leading passer in its international games played in London. He has 1,401 yards in six London games.
Lawrence explained that while he was happy to have the record, he was even happier that the Jaguars left London with a win, as the trip home was significantly different after a loss.
“It feels great,” Lawrence said. “This is my fourth year being over here. It's better when you win, that's for sure. I've done both. It's a lot more fun when we win over here, and we get to go on the flight home and enjoy it. That flight back is not very fun after you lose. I'm excited for that today and to just be able to enjoy it and soak it up for a few hours.”
The Jaguars spent multiple weeks in London, having plenty of time to make themselves at home for their games across the pond. Lawrence made it clear that he and his teammates enjoyed their time in London, stating they all were comfortable, even thousands of miles away from home.
“Being here in London, you guys are awesome,” Lawrence said. “You welcome us. The fans are amazing. What a crowd today. Every year it's like that. We appreciate it, and you guys treat us well, and we enjoy being over here. Obviously, it's pretty unique when I first got here.
“It was something that it's just an interesting deal. Something I never really thought about doing. Then, being over here every year, it really does feel like almost like a second home, and a place where we really do feel more at home here than a lot of other teams do for sure. So we appreciate you guys.”
