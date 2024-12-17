Jaguars Stock Report: Who Is Trending Up After Jets Loss?
The Jacksonville Jaguars threw their best punch at the New York Jets on Sunday in the battle of 3-10 teams, but they ultimately went down for the count in a 32-25 loss.
It was the eighth game this season the Jaguars have lost by one possession, dropping the Jaguars to 3-11 and inching them one game closer to ending the nightmare that is the 2024 season.
So, which Jaguars boosted their stock with their performances on Sunday and which ones are trending in the opposite direction? We break it down below.
Stock Up
Walker Little
It was another good showing for Jaguars left tackle Walker Little. Little had a standout performance vs. a good New York Jets' pass-rush, showing that his game is getting better and better as he continues to get starters reps at left tackle. It has only been a few weeks, but the Little extension is already aging well.
Brian Thomas Jr.
This one is obvious. Jaguars star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. set the franchise rookie records for touchdown catches and receiving yards in one drive, while also posting his first-ever 10-catch game. He is starting to make a genuine argument as the best player on the entire Jaguars roster just 14 games into his career.
Mac Jones
It wasn't a perfect day for Mac Jones, but it was still the most productive start he has had with the Jaguars. The Jaguars scored more points on Sunday than they did in Jones' first three starts combined, with Jones showing solid accuracy, timing, and ability to play off script. Jones finished the game with a positive EPA/Drop-Back despite two interceptions.
Brenton Strange
The Jaguars loaded Brenton Strange up with a high volume of targets for the first time in his career, throwing him a career-high 12 targets. He ended up catching 11 of them for 73 yards, showing off solid hands and consistency. He wasn't asked to do much in terms of downfield route running, but he showed he can be a safety blanket on low-risk passes.
Stock Down
Ryan Nielsen
The Jaguars are somehow still blowing coverages. The most consistent theme of the Jaguars' defensive issues this season has been their inability to play mistake-free assignment football. The latest gaffe came in the final 90 seconds of Sunday's loss, with a blown coverage leading to Davante Adams catching a 41-yard pass on 3rd-and-5 to set up the game-winning touchdown. Either defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is coaching it or he is allowing it to happen.
Red-zone offense
The Jaguars' red-zone offense is one of the biggest reasons they left Week 15 with a loss. Yes, the Jaguars offense scored its most points since Week 9, but the Jaguars were 2-of-4 in the red-zone in terms of converting drives into touchdowns. They were 1-of-3 in goal-to-go situations, a trend that has haunted the Jaguars for most of the Doug Pederson era.
