Jaguars' Trade Deadline Plans Should Be Obvious
If there was any doubt as to whether or not the Jacksonville Jaguars should be sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the answer has now become very clear.
The Jaguars lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in what as an absolutely disastrous performance by Trevor Lawrence, and now, they are just 2-7 on the season.
There will be no 2022-style comeback this time around. Jacksonville's playoff hopes have been sealed, and now, it's time for the Jags to accept their fate.
Honestly, the Jaguars probably did themselves a favor by losing this game. Had they won, it may have given the front office some false hope to either stand pat or make some additions before Tuesday.
But now, Jacksonville's direction has become abundantly clear: sell.
The good news is that the Jaguars have plenty of pieces that they can move, and they should be able to collect some pretty nice draft capital if they decide to properly progress.
Brandon Scherff is a name that has been mentioned in trade rumors, and while Jacksonville won't be able to move injured wide receiver Christian Kirk any longer, it may want to consider fielding offers for running back Travis Etienne Jr.
Let's face it: this iteration of the Jaguars has run its course. Outside of that miraculous second-half run in 2022, this team really has not been all that good.
Remember: Jacksonville closed out the 2023 campaign by losing five of its last six games, meaning that the Jags have now gone just 3-12 over their last 15 contests.
They aren't playing winning football, and regardless of how much blame falls on Lawrence's shoulders, it's time for the Jaguars to make significant changes.
Jacksonville just handed Lawrence a massive contract extension, so it is in this with the former No. 1 overall pick for the long haul. The Jags have to know this, and it's something they should have known regardless of what they did against the Eagles in Week 9.
But now, Philadelphia has made things easy for the Jaguars. It's time to start cleaning house. Relatively speaking, anyway.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.