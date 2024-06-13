Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Ranks No. 27 in NFL Sales From 2023-2024
In a ranking of the top-50 sales from March 1, 2023 through Feburary 29, 2024, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found himself in the top-30.
The NFLPA's released list has Lawrence at No. 27, making him the only Jacksonville Jaguars player in the top-50.
"The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more," the NFLPA's site reads.
Lawrence finished the season completing 65.6% of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, along with seven lost fumbles. Lawrence also missed his first career start as he dealt with four different injuries, with Lawrence seemingly having to limp to the finish of the season.
Lawrence sustained four different injuries last fall that forced him to miss valuable practice time and play in several games with injuries: a knee injury in Week 6, an ankle injury in Week 13, a concussion in Week 15, and then finally a shoulder injury in Week 16 that forced him to miss his first-career start.
Among Lawrence's 16 starts, his four starts after each injury saw Lawrence have his 2nd, 5th, 7th, and 8th worst games of the season by total EPA.
I think it's fuel, motivation for him to compete this year, to stay healthy this year, to lead better this year, and maybe demand more this year. Those are all positive traits that can come out of something as negative as the end of last year.
"He's becoming the vocal leader in the locker room, on the field, in meetings. He's engaging. When we got him three years ago, he was just learning our system and kind of quiet and just trying to go through the motions a little bit of just trying to adapt to us and get a feel for us," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this offseason.
"Now he's engaging and giving us ideas. Now he's giving us suggestions and ideas and really becoming another coach, a set of eyes on the field. That's just his growth, that is his development as a quarterback and not changing a lot schematically. Repetition goes a long way, and utilizing that repetition to benefit your football team. That's where Trevor has really taken the next step. Now, it's got to translate on the field, right, into wins and losses and touchdowns versus INTs. But that's where I've seen the biggest growth in the few years that we've been together."