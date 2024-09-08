Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Jaguars Defensive Player Listed As Questionable
The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter the weekend with only one player on the final injury report.
Veteran safety Daniel Thomas, a core special teamer, is listed as questionable with an Achilles injury. Thomas was limited in all three practices this week.
“He's progressed. We had a plan for him to work himself back into practice. We’ve got another day today and then see where he's at. But we're optimistic and hopeful that he can play," head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins' injury report looks a bit different. The Dolphins only have two players with official game statuses: wide receiver Malik Washington, who is out, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is questionable.
Ramsey has battelled a hamstring injury all week, though he was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice. Ramsey also signed a new extension with the franchise on Friday.
"Obviously, if Jalen does play, I mean, yeah, great player. Like I said the other day, you’ve just got to be mindful and aware of where he’s at. We know he’s potentially on our right and all that, but a lot of times too, they take top corners, and they match top receivers," Pederson said.
"I mean, we're probably not going to get that this week, but you do, as a quarterback, you understand, you just give it one last peek over there. So, it doesn't really change your game plan or your strategy or how you want to attack an opponent. Whether it's a seasoned veteran like him or even a rookie, I think you still have to go execute and play and just trust your game plan.”
Of potential consequence for Ramsey's status is the fact the Dolphins play on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, giving them two games in five days.
And with Week 2 being an AFC East contest for Miami, the Dolphins may opt to rest him until a game with bigger stakes.
“Yeah, I’m hopeful. I’m hopeful. I say prayers every night, we talk to God. But the one thing I do know about Jalen (Ramsey), is that it’s not for a lack of work ethic," Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said this week.
"He’s doing everything he can in the training room to try to put himself out there. We just got to be smart and cognizant that we do have two games in whatever that is, a little over a week, so we’ll see.”
