Latest Mock Draft Gives Jaguars Defensive Blue-Chip
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to land a true game-changer with the No. 5 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
With new head coach Liam Coen and recently-hired general manager James Gladstone now at the helm, alongside EVP Tony Boselli, the Jaguars have their core group of decision-makers in place ahead of the momentus decision.
It remains to be seen which way the Jaguars lean when it comes to the franchise's first No. 5 pick since 2022. They could opt to rebuild the trenches on offense or defense, add a play-maker for Trevor Lawrence or spend a big resource on patching up a leaky secondary.
With that in mind, it is always a smart process to look at what evaluators, insiders and draft experts project to the Jaguars at various stages of the offseason.
The latest such mock draft comes from ESPN's Jordan Reid, who conducted a two-round mock draft in wake of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
With the No. 5 pick, Reid saw the Jaguars benefit with two quarterbacks going in the first two picks. This helped them land Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham at the No. 5 pick.
"I think new general manager James Gladstone will mimic the blueprint he helped establish with the Rams by selecting players who are ready to play immediately. Graham gives Jacksonville a building block who can immediately improve one of the league's worst defenses. The Jaguars were 31st in yards allowed per play (5.9) and last in turnovers forced (nine)," Reid said.
"Graham surprisingly weighed 296 pounds at the combine after being listed at 320 at Michigan, but the scouts I talked to weren't fazed. His hand speed and ability to deconstruct blocks are among the best in a deep defensive line class, and his 19 pressures were tied for 21st in the FBS among defensive tackles. Adding Graham alongside edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker would give Jacksonville an intimidating defensive front."
As for the Jaguars' second-round pick, Reid has the Jaguars sticking with defense. At No. 36, the Jaguars land a Florida State defensive back on Day 2 for the second year in a row, this time taking Azareye'h Thomas to fill the hole opposite Tyson Campbell in the secondary.
"The Jaguars finished with the third-fewest interceptions (six) in the league this season, and they sorely need a young corner opposite Tyson Campbell. Thomas is a great fit, as he's arguably the best press-man corner in this draft despite being only 20 years old," Reid said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.