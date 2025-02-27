Jaguars' Liam Liam Coen, James Gladstone Weigh In on Christian Kirk Situation
The Jacksonville Jaguars have some big decisions to weigh this offseason. Chief among them is the decision surrounding veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk.
Kirk has been a core piece of the Jaguars' franchise for the last three seasons, but injuries over the last two seasons and a high cap figure in 2025 have Kirk's name frequently in national reports.
To little surprise, Kirk was one of the hottest topics that faced new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone this week at the NFL Scouting Combine. And as of now, it appears the Jaguars are not ready to fully disclose their intentions when it comes to Kirk.
"We haven't even gotten to that conversation. I've got a ton of respect for Christian," Coen said this week at the combine.
"So many coaches that I know that have come across him, worked with him, have a ton of respect for him. So we're working through that. We're having some of those conversations, but have a ton of respect for him right now."
“No, I wouldn't say that. We're just starting the conversations about our own current roster across both scouting and coaching staff as well as working in pro-free agent-related dialogue. So, at this point in time, I can say that we're happy to have Christian," Gladstone said as well.
But if there is one thing potentially working in Kirk's favor to remain with the Jaguars in 2025, it is the fact he has a clear supporter in starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Kirk has been one of Lawrence's favorite targets during his NFL career and the two have built a close relationship off the field.
"Absolutely, I think that's key and critical for quarterbacks and you know, the one that we're going to center around, and so his comfortability is going to be something that we weigh heavily," Gladstone said.
Now it remains to be seen if Kirk and Lawrence get a fourth year together. Kirk is a good player who the Jaguars would miss if they were to move on from him, especially considering the rising cap means Kirk isn't necessarily a must-cut for the Jaguars moving into the 2025 offseason and March's free agency.
